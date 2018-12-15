Edgehill Reserves and Cayton earn Trophy wins

Edgehill Reserves and Cayton Athletic both earned League Trophy wins in their games against Fishburn Park Reserves and Ayton 2-0 and 4-1 respectively.

After a goalless first half, Edgehill Reserves opened the scoring through a fine low finish from Ryan Link.

Fishburn Park hold off Edgehill Reserves

The home side doubled their lead late on through Anthony Pickles' powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Keeper Joe Wright was man of the match for the victors, making two superb saves at crucial times for Ricky Greening's team.

Seventeen-year-old Joe Nock also impressed at right-back for Edgehill.

Cayton Athletic earned a 4-1 win at Ayton, the hosts having player-boss Sean Pinder sent off after 40 minutes.

Central midfielder Pinder was dismissed for kicking Harry Cooper on 40 minutes, after Jaymaine White had put the home side ahead with a 40-yard screamer.

The visitors took full advantage of the extra man early in the second half with an own goal from a Ryan Somers cross and then made it 2-1 on 55 minutes when Michael Hernandez tapped his shot home.

Max Edwards made it 3-1 with another setpiece and then Adam Smith sealed the win with a neat finish.

Boss Macca Youngson said: "We had a lot of drop-outs at the last minute with Christmas parties etc so all 12 men who played today chipped in but Ryan Somers was man of the match with a new role in the central defensive midfield position."

Goldsborough United moved into second spot in Division Two with a 3-1 win at Eastfield Athletic.

FC Rosette claimed a 1-0 win against Newlands Reserves on Wednesday night at the Flamingo Land Stadium thanks to a Joe Rose first-half goal.

The Rosette man of the match award was shared by keeper Mikey Harland and Sam Loy, the latter also missing a spot-kick.

Rosette's game at home to Snainton in the second division was postponed, while Eastfield Town conceded their League Trophy tie at West Pier Reserves as Town could not raise a side.