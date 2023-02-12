Edgehill Reserves and Scalby work hard for Frank White Trophy victories

Fishburn Park Academy lost 4-2 to Edgehill Reserves

Carl Hepples scored a header from a corner after 15 minutes to put the visitors in front, but just five minutes later Park were back on level terms as Ruben Mason fired home a neat finish after a mistake in the Edgehill Reserves defence.

Seven minutes before half-time, Edgehill Reserves right-back Jake Seastron picked up the ball on halfway and then went on a mazy run beating four home players before getting into the box then finishing into the far corner across the stand-in goalkeeper Ste Mothersdale and in off the post.

Four minutes later visiting left-back Josh Pickin tested the keeper from a free-kick 30 yards out which he parried to striker Ted Edwards who tapped home to make it 3-1 to Edgehill Reserves at the halfway stage of the cup-tie.

Fishburn Park Academy, right, pictured earlier in the season against Edgehill, lost 4-2 to Edgehill Reserves last weekend.

The hosts reduced the deficit with star man Mason adding another great finish to bring his season’s tally to 13, and Park went close to levelling as both keepers made some important saves.

Ten minutes from time Edgehill sealed the win when skipper Josh Pickin delivered a pinpoint cross to the far post which Edwards headed home

Pickin was named man of the match for the victors, keeping to his usual high standards in defence and attack.

There was also a keenly-contested Trophy clash at Carr Lane as hosts Scalby edged to a 1-0 success against Seamer Sports.

Ste Mothersdale was the stand-in keeper for Fishburn Park Academy

This tight affair could have gone either way, and it took a special goal from Finlay Marsh, a storming 40-yard shot into the top right hand corner of the net, to separate the teams.

Scalby’s man of the match was shared between George Bramham, Tommy Day and Cameron Anderson.

Scalby manager Steve Marsh said: “This cup match was a great advert for two young sides in local football trying to play football.

The Seamer star man was Lucas Hastie, with Brandyn Cooper also impressing.

Seamer boss Tom Greenwood added: “We felt disheartened as we hit the bar numerous times and we give a lot of credit to the Scalby keeper.”

