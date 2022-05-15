Edgehill Reserves beat 10-man Filey Town Reserves to win Frank White Trophy final

Edgehill Reserves won the Frank White Trophy final Photos by Richard Ponter

Edgehill Reserves boss Steven Clegg said: "The first half of the match was scrappy as both teams looked a bit rusty, us personally having not played for nearly three weeks".

Then Filey's Liam Wainwright was shown a second yellow a minute before half-time for bringing Josh Pickin down and veteran Martyn Ferrey converted the penalty.

Seasoned campaigner Andrew Noon scored 10 minutes into the second half with a very neat finish that gave the Town keeper no chance.

But just as Edgehill looked to be coasting Tom Haxby produced a fine finish from the edge of the box to make it 2-1 and make it nervy for Clegg's side.

Clegg added: "At this point we brought on Jake Moore, and after a shaky spell we found our feet again and used the ball well to make the 10 men chase the ball ."

Carl Hepples coolly netting into the bottom corner after being fed by brother Gary to make it 3-1 and Edgehill's strength from the bench was shown as Clegg made another two changes with 25 minutes left, Matty Rowley being replaced by Damo Robinson and Joseph Fergus replaced by Matty Forsyth.

Edgehill then took full control of the game really making the Filey lads chase the ball on a hot day. Sub Moore made it 4-1 with a classy finish, Logan Atkin then replaced Noon.

Edgehill Reserves 5 Filey Town Reserves 1

Then another Carl Hepples goal made it 5-1 and although Edgehill missed a lot of chances towards the end of the game the final win was already secured by then .

Clegg said: "All 16 lads have been fantastic all season, some great players stepping out of retirement to make sure we’ve turned teams out every game.

"And it has been brilliant to see the young lads lifting a trophy, 16-year-olds Logan Atkin and Kasey Clegg impressed, the ever-reliable Gary Hepples worked tirelessly and captain Josh Pickin put a great shift in at left wing-back..

"It wouldn’t be fair to pick a man of the match as it was a great team performance.

"I am absolutely chuffed to bits for the club to bring in four trophies this season. I can’t say how much joy it brings giving a bit back to a club that’s given me great times when we were marshalled by Steve Coulson and Darren Calvert showing us the way. Everyone at the club should be proud with the haul.

"Special mention to Alec Coulson who does all the dirty work nobody sees and keeps the club pushing forward them four trophies are for you and the old man."

Town Reserves boss Ben Eblet said: "For 75 minutes it was an even game and I believe with 11 men we would have won this.

"Congratulations to Edgehill they did what they needed and were clinical. it's been a great experience running the reserves for a year, viva La Reserves."