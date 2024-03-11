Edgehill Reserves edged out in nine-goal thriller by hosts Westover Wasps

Hosts Westover Wasps won 5-4 against Edgehill Reserves

Westover scored a goal either side of the interval to lead 2-0 but Edgehill Reserves sub Tyler Beck scored on 55 minutes and the visitors started to put Westover under the cosh.

Another sub, Jack Drydale, scored his first senior goal with a great strike into the bottom corner to level. The pacy Beck broke down the wing and cut back inside and finished neatly to put Edgehill ahead with 20 minutes left.

Westover pilled the pressure on and scored two quick goals but Edgehill then played some lovely football to set Beck free again to complete his hat-trick and make it 4-4.

Declan Richardson, red and black kit, set up West Pier Reserves' first goal in their loss to Seamer

Westover threw men forward and managed to scramble a corner home.

Edgehill boss Steve Clegg said: “Man of the match was veteran Carl Hepples who was very good at centre-half pushed close by 17-year-old keeper Harrison McCausland who made a string of crucial saves.”

Seamer surged to an 8-2 home win against West Pier Reserves thanks to a Callum Metcalf hat-trick.

Sam Ward and Archie Graham also hit braces with Jake Gallagher completing the Seamer scoring. Harley Adams was named man of match, with Metcalf pushing him close from centre midfield.

For Pier, great individual play from Declan Richardson saw him go past three players down the right wing and put in a superb cross as Andy Gill planted a great header into the bottom corner.