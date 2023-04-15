Football news (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Edgehill shaded an entertaining first half. Kasey Clegg flashed a shot wide, a Ted Edwards strike was deflected wide by his brother Max Edwards and a corner from Josh Pickin was headed past the post by Carl Hepples, writes Steve Adamson.

For Scalby, Sam Foy fired over, then, in their best effort of the match, Rob Speight burst down the left, cut inside, and flicked the ball past Harrison Mccausland, but Pickin cleared off the goal-line.

Further Edgehill chances saw Jake Gallagher fire a long-range strike straight at the keeper, Clegg headed wide from a Pickin corner, Joe Nock blazed a shot over, then just before the interval, Andy Noon raced through on goal and fired narrowly wide.

Both sides went close early in the second half, as Clegg for Edgehill and Speight for Scalby both fired wide, before Ted Edwards opened the scoring on 58 minutes, racing onto a through-ball, shrugging off the challenge of Tom Bramham, and firing past oncoming keeper Cam Anderson.

Mccausland plucked a Foy cross off the head of Speight, before they doubled their lead on 64 minutes when Gallagher was brought down just outside the area, and he got up to strike the 20-yard free-kick hard and low, into the bottom right corner. Gallagher then fired another free-kick narrowly over, and Clegg headed wide.

A superb individual goal wrapped up the win on 70 minutes, when Pickin finished off a mazy dribble past two defenders, by drilling his shot into the bottom left corner.

Scalby tried to fight back, with Tommy Day’s free-kick tipped over by keeper Mccausland and Callum O’Keefe had a shot blocked by Gallagher. Riley Foster then fired narrowly wide.

Pickin was outstanding for the victors, with Hepples also commanding at the back, while star players for Scalby were Day and James Clifford.

EDGEHILL RES - Mccausland, Atkin, Pickin, Burling, Hepples, Gallagher, Eyre, Clegg, Nock, Noon, Edwards. Subs - Seastron, Dandre, R.Coulson, Chapman, Hodgson.

SCALBY - Anderson, Clifford, Edwards, Bramham, McDonald, Foster, Foy, Day, O’Keefe, Speight, Virr. Subs - Beal, McNab, Standing, Oxley, Tadman.

REFEREE - Dave Wedge

GOALS - EDGEHILL RES - Ted Edwards 58, Jake Gallagher 64, Josh Pickin 70

MAN OF MATCH - Josh Pickin (Edgehill Res)