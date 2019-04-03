Edgehill see off Itis Itis Rovers to lift Harbour Cup

Edgehill beat Itis Itis Rovers 3-1 to lift the Harbour Cup at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Wednesday night.

Edgehill took the lead five minutes into the contest after good work from Jackson Jowett down the right flank.

Kieran Link fires Edgehill 2-0 ahead. Picture: Simon Dobson

Jowett beat two men before inducing a foul, and his pin-point free-kick into the box was headed into his own net by a Rovers man.

Their lead was doubled heading into the break, Kieran Link in the right place at the right time to tap in after Jordan Lee had spilled an awkward strike on his goal following a quickly-taken free-kick.

It didn't take long for the action to hot up after the break, Rovers halving their deficit just minutes into the second period, Jack Ramos arriving late in the box to guide the ball into the bottom corner.

Rovers were banging on the door and both sides had chances to add to their tally.

Robbie Scarborough spurned three good chances for Edgehill, while Marc Wain had to be alert at the other end.

Any Edgehill nerves were calmed by their danger man Jowett, who let rip from long-range and his drive flew into the bottom corner of the Rovers net to seal a 3-1 win and league and cup double for Steve Clegg's men.

TROPHY CELEBRATIONS / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/video-edgehill-lift-the-harbour-cup-1-9690358

VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH BOSS STEVE CLEGG / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/video-edgehill-boss-steve-clegg-on-harbour-cup-victory-1-9690369