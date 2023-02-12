Edgehill see off Newlands in thriller to book place in last four of Scarborough FA Harbour Cup

Edgehill took the lead on 20 minutes when Tommy Wilson fired home a free-kick from 25 yards.In a very tight game Newlands equalised straight after the break through Jacob Codling’s excellent shot which went in off the post, Kieran Link soon restored the lead and Christopher Pearson brought the scores level with a neat lob.With five minutes remaining Joe Gallagher scored the winner from the penalty spot.

The man of the match for Edgehill was defender Lloyd Henderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newlands boss Dan Sheader said: “We put in a great team performance, no one person was man of the match. We were very unlucky, all the lads can leave the pitch with their heads held high as we deserved at least to take it to penalties.”

Newlands were edged out 3-2 in the quarter-final against Edgehill

West Pier lifted their hopes of catching Scarborough League leaders Edgehill with a 3-1 win at Itis Itis Rovers.

The visitors went in front through Ben Clarke after good work from Dec Richardson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, after a short backpass from John Grayston, Pier keeper Brad Atkinson hit a clearance against Rovers forward Ellis Howley and it ended up in the back of the net to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Clarke made it 2-1 with 20 minutes to go and Terry Day got Pier’s third, and only a string of outstanding saves from keeper Ben Rowe kept the margin of victory down to two goals.