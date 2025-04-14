Edgehill see off Scalby to clinch East Riding County Football League Championship North title

Edgehill crack open the champagne after winning the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup final,. Photo by Karen Harland Photography

Edgehill completed a league and cup double with a 3-0 home win against Scalby on Saturday to clinch the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship North title.

Edgehill met Scalby knowing that a win would secure them the title – in their first season in the league, just a few days after Alec Coulson’s side had won the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup for a third year in row after a 2-0 success against North Ormesby.

Edgehill scored early on through Ryan Link’s 25-yard effort, which found the bottom corner. Scalby grew into the game and their tireless effort nearly paid off but Ted Edwards and Gary Thomas made sure nothing came of it.

Midway through the second half a quickfire double from Josh Greening and a Joe Gallagher header secured the points – and the title. Veteran Jamie Patterson was named Edgehill’s man of the match.

Coulson said: "Full credit to all the lads, their commitment and desire has been first class. They might be a mainly old team but they have showed they still have the fire in the belly for winning.

"We've done the double and when teams play us it’s their cup final so the lads need to be on top of their game every week.

"It’s a big ask and we've had a couple of off weeks but they’ve been brilliant and we’ve the chance for one more cup, but we know Newlands won’t be a pushover, as they’re a very good team when they are all there.

"Finally can I thank our sponsors Daddy Day care and Metcalfs Accounts for their backing, all the players, Wayne Aziz and Joel Ramm who help me and of course my wife Donna who washes the kit. It’s really a team effort.

"Next season we want to add a few younger lads to the squad so we are on the look-out for quality players. We should have regular training in place which we will need to compete in the division above."

An experimental AFC Eastfield team won 2-1 at Pocklington Town 4ths in Division Four.

With numerous young and senior players making their league debut, Eastfield took the lead when player-boss Brad Easton converted an early penalty. Joey Turner added a second goal, his first of the season. Pock got a well-deserved consolation late in the second half, Nathan Bell the Eastfield star man.

Eastfield tackle Easington 3rds in the Harold Robinson Memorial Cup semi-final this evening, Thursday April 17.