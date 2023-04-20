Edgehill see off TIBS 3-1 to claim North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup final victory

Edgehill saw off TIBS 3-1 to claim North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup final victory at Stokesley on Wednesday evening.

Scarborough and District Football League champions Edgehill started brightly and after 10 minutes Sean Exley fired a 25-yard free-kick home, the ball seeming to go through the wall and into the bottom corner.

In a first half where Edgehill controlled the game without creating much North Riding League Division One high-flyers TIBS got a chance to equalise through the penalty spot after 35 minutes.

Dan Jones fouled the striker, although Jones vehemently denied it was inside the box, however the referee and linesman both agreed it was inside.

Edgehill celebrate their North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup final victory

Joe Searby stepped up and sent keeper Calum Malone the wrong way to leave the score 1-1 at half-time.

In the second half it was all Edgehill, and on the hour mark Tommy Wilson gave the Scarborough side a deserved 2-1 lead, linking up with Joel Ramm before smashing home from close range.

Ten minutes later Edgehill got a deserved third goal.

Luke Rees dispossessed the full-back, skipped round the keeper and slotted home to seal the win.

Apart from a couple of corners keeper Malone had a very quiet second half.

Man of the match went to Wilson, who played in thre different position on the night and scored.

Proud Edgehill manager Alec Coulson said: “All the lads were brilliant tonight, our biggest threat was the pitch, it really was awful and felt the only way we might lose was to a bad bobble.

"We have three more finals to look forward to now. Well done again to all the lads and everyone connected to the club, and especially the people that came up to Stokesley to support us.”

The next test for the league champions is the Scarborough & District Saturday League Trophy final against Itis Itis Rovers at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Friday night.