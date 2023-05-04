Edgehill show off their haul of trophies after winning the Harbour Cup final 6-3 against West Pier at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Having led 3-0 at the interval, Edgehill added a fourth, 55 seconds into the second half, and appeared to be coasting, but Pier fought back with a three-goal burst, and it took a last-minute Neil Thomas strike to net the cup for Edgehill, writes Steve Adamson.

After a minute’s silence in memory of local football stalwart Keith Sales was observed before kick-off, the Scarborough & District League champs went ahead early on, when Tommy Wilson laid off to Kieran Link, who blasted home from 25 yards.

Luke Rees was tackled by Blake Drury as he raced through on goal, then Wilson sent a free-kick forward and Joe Gallagher’s header brought out a terrific one-handed save from Pier keeper Scott Wardman, and Ross Pllu made a series of strong tackles to break up further attacks.

Chances for Pier saw the excellent Gary Thomas halt a surging run from Dec Richardson and Sam Garnett set up Ben Clark, who fired narrowly over. Referee Kevin Crick pointed to the spot when Rees was fouled in the area, and Gallagher sent Wardman the wrong way from 12 yards to double Edgehill’s lead.

But Pier responded, Richardson firing straight at Edgehill keeper Callum Malone following Garnett’s through-ball, then a skilful dribble from Martin Cooper was ended by Lloyd Henderson’s crunching tackle, but Edgehill went 3-0 up on 42 minutes when Gallagher flicked-on a header to Rees, who chipped Wardman from the edge of the box. Gallagher then had a fierce shot superbly saved by Wardman just before the interval.

It became 4-0 immediately after the break, when a high ball dropped to Ryan Link, who rose to head home at the back post, then Jamie Patterson set up Rees, whose shot forced a good diving save from Wardman, and a Wilson corner was headed over by Ryan Link.

Pier suddenly upped a gear, with Richardson firing a low shot that forced a smart save from Malone, and from the resulting corner, a handball was spotted by the linesman, Martin Cooper struck the post from the spot kick, but Richardson netted from the rebound.

A superb cross-field pass from Cooper sent Richardson free, but his shot was saved by the legs of keeper Malone.

Pier added a second on 71 minutes when Paul Provins fired goalwards, Malone made the save, and Josh Wallace followed up to tap home the loose ball, and just two minutes later it became 4-3 when Cooper sent a fabulous through-ball towards the pacy Richardson, who chipped over keeper Malone.

Edgehill responded quickly, and within two minutes they were 5-3 up when a Sean Exley corner led to a goalmouth scramble, which culminated in Patterson heading home at the near post.

Neil Thomas twice went close for Edgehill, lobbing just over, then heading over from a Martin Cooper corner, and the outstanding Josh Pickin raced forward before firing narrowly wide.

They did add a sixth goal right at the death, when Neil Thomas raced clear, rounded the keeper and slotted home to complete the scoring.

EDGEHILL - Malone, Nock, Pickin, Henderson, G Thomas, Patterson, K Link, R Link, Gallagher, Wilson, Rees. Subs - Jones, N Thomas, Clegg, Ramm, Exley

WEST PIER - Wardman, Drury, Wallace, Pllu, Sheader, Garnett, Jenkinson, McNiven, Richardson, Cooper, Clark. Subs - Scarborough, Hartnett, Crawford, Provins, Day

REFEREE - Kevin Crick

GOALS - EDGEHILL - Kieran Kink 3 mins, Joe Gallagher 34 (pen), Luke Rees 42, Ryan Link 46, Jamie Patterson 75, Neil Thomas 89; WEST PIER - Dec Richardson 69, 73, Josh Wallace 71

MAN OF THE MATCH - Josh Pickin (Edgehill)