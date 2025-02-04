Edgehill sweep aside Dringhouses 6-0 to march into North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup semi-finals

Edgehill, in their kit sponsored by Metcalf Accountancy, won 6-0 at home to Dringhouses

​Edgehill, who have won the competition for the past two seasons, marched to a 6-0 home success against York Football League side Dringhouses in their quarter-final of North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

In the first minute Dan Jones had a great chance to give Edgehill the lead but missed his tap-in at the far post. Dringhouses then missed an even better chance, the striker getting the ball stuck under his feet from a yard out.

However, Edgehill soon got going and Joe Gallagher scored a quickfire double, the striker took his goals with great aplomb.

Midway through the half Josh Fergus curled an effort home then Gallagher completed his hat-trick, taking a 40-yard pass from Gaz Thomas on his chest and firing home.

Into the second half and it was all Edgehill, Billy Logan got a deserved goal from the edge of the box. Sub Liam Cooper then got fouled in the box, the veteran picked himself up and slotted home.

Man of the match was Gallagher with Wayne Aziz and Gaz Thomas worth a mention.

Scalby worked hard for their first Right Car East Riding County League Championship North win of the season, a 3-2 success at Flamborough.

The visitors took the lead after 15 minutes when Sam Foy tapped in after good work from Callum O’Kieffe.

Flamborough then equalised after a badly defended corner, but Scalby took the lead again when Foy was sent through lobbing the keeper.

Scalby then had a goal disallowed for not being over the goal-line.

Flamborough then levelled with a penalty, but with 15 minutes to go Brad Walton put a cross in and a Boro defender handled the ball. Callum Randerson stepped up to convert the spot-kick and seal the win for Scalby

Man of the match Will Manson was outstanding at left-back.

Seamer Sports earned a 2-0 win in the Right Car East Riding County League Senior Cup second round at home to Holme Rovers.

Callum Metcalfe and Zac Hastie hit a goal apiece while the Seamer man of the match was Archie Graham.

Newby lost 3-0 at home to Hull Athletic.