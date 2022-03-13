Sean Exley was on target for Edgehill in their 4-0 win against Newlands

Edgehill took the lead after 20 minutes through a Frank Belt free-kick, but there were no further goals before the break.

The visitors doubled their lead a minute into the second half when Joe Gallagher chipped advancing Newlands replacement keeper Jamie Gallagher to make it 2-0.

Jamie Gallagher had been forced to step in as keeper as the original gloveman went off with concussion in the first half

Sean Exley made it 3-0 from the spot after Ricky Nock's handball.

Kieran Link sealed the win in the last minute with a powerful header.

Man of the match went to 18-year-old Luke Rees who caused Newlands problems through out the match

Itis Itis Rovers edged away from the wrong end of the table with a 7-2 win at a depleted West Pier.

Luke Jones netted twice for Rovers, with Mikey Barker, Josh Fergus, Sam Whitehead, Curt Ireland and man of the match Ellis Howley also on target.

Pier only had 11 players and no subs with several players forced to start with injuries, including boss Johnny McGough in goal.

Ten-man Filey Town Reserves made Division Two promotion-chasers Seamer Sports Reserves work hard for a 2-1 win.

The visitors started and finished the game with 10 players but battled throughout against a strong Seamer side.

Town boss Ben Eblet said: "Every player on the pitch put in 110% and played with real determination keeping Seamer to a narrow 2-1 win.

"All I have is admiration for every man that turned up today, they were all brilliant and we had chances to equalise.

"We have had an up and down year, if we had a consistent side we'd probably be up there. I'd take today over 11 superstars."

Tyler Duckworth and the hosts' man of the match Oli Parker netted for Seamer while Liam Wainwright's cracking 35-yard free-kick was Town's reply.

Runaway leaders Westover Wasps strolled to a 6-0 home win against Edgehill Reserves.

Edgehill boss Steve Clegg said: "We had four 40-year olds in our team and I had to play in goal. Martyn Ferrey was our man of the match."

Filey Town earned a 3-1 home win against Scalby in the League Cup, despite a below-par display from the hosts.

The sluggish hosts squandered several chances to open the scoring in the first half, including a penalty miss from Tom Micklethwaite.

Town eventually opened the scoring after a Liam Sugden corner was won by Josh Westmorland and deflected in by Joe Gage,

Filey were then denied by some fine saves by the Scalby keeper as they looked to double their lead.

In the second half Scalby pegged the hosts back with a breakaway goal early on.

Filey continued to squander some good chances to put the game to bed with James Pinder putting one over the bar from only three yards out before Micklethwaite corrected his first-half mistake by scoring a penalty at the second time of asking

Town continued to put the pressure on but just couldn't convert their chances to put the game to bed until the last moments of the game when an excellent through-ball from Max Gage sent Oliver Milner racing through as he finished superbly past the keeper to secure a 3-1 win.