​Edgehill win 6-2 at Seamer to seal Scarborough & District Football League title success

Edgehill FC are presented with the Scarborough & District Saturday Football League shield after securing the title with a 6-2 win at Seamer Sports.

The leaders went into Saturday’s game knowing that a win would secure another title, but the hosts made Edgehill work hard for their victory, pulling it back to 2-1 and 3-2 before the pacesetters made sure of the three points – and the league crown – with goals from Marshall Nock and Joe Danby (2).

Edgehill boss Coulson said: “It’s great for the league to be back home, we are the most successful club in the history of the Scarborough & District Saturday Football League – no argument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club has been lucky over the years to have some great managers and great players. The current crop of players are up there with the best I’ve seen at the club.”

​Edgehill celebrate their Scarborough & District Football League title success

“We have two cup finals to look forward to and two cup semi-finals lets hope for more success. I just want to thank Wayne Aziz and Joel Ramm for the help this season, top lads”

“I’ve been part of the club for 29 years now, with Steve Clegg no far behind me. We’ve had solid foundations for a long time bringing through young lads when we can, the future is looking bright for Edgehill Football Club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Exley gave Edgehill an early lead lifting the ball over an advancing keeper after beating the offside trap. Skipper Jamie Patterson made it 2-0 with a lovely strike from 20 yards into the bottom corner.

A young Seamer side pulled a goal back from Harry Pinder, who capitalised on an error to smash home.

Edgehill's Lloyd Henderson escapes Seamer's Brad Walton

Into the second half Patterson led by example, powering home a header to make it 3-1, Archie Graham replied with a sublime free-kick giving stand-in keeper Lewis Taylor no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall Nock got Edgehill’s fourth goal heading home from close range, and Joe Danby made sure that the league shield was in the safe hands of Patterson with a late double, the second a classy finish.

Patterson (Edgehill) and Alex Sheader (Seamer) claimed the man of the match awards.

Seamer boss Tom Greenwood said: “The lads are really happy with their performance and felt that it was tightly contested.

Alex Sheader clears from Jamie Patterson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad