Edgehill work hard to secure Scarborough Saturday League Cup final victory against Seamer Sports

Edgehill celebrate their Scarborough Saturday League Cup final victory against Seamer Sports

It was one-way traffic for most of the first half, but the Seamer defence was superb, with Tyler Duckworth, Will Stokoe and Alfie Pearce all especially impressing as they repelled a succession of Edgehill attacks, writes Steve Adamson.

The lively Joel Ramm had an early shot scrambled round the post by Seamer keeper Jay Shah, Joe Danby turned and sent a left-foot volley inches wide, and Lloyd Henderson’s precise through-ball into the path of Joe Gallagher, was hacked clear by Stokoe, then a Marshall Nock shot flashed past the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 25 minutes Tommy Wilson went on a mazy dribble past three defenders before firing against the right-hand post, then a fabulous volley from Ramm forced a good diving save from busy keeper Shah.

Joe Gallagher scored for Edgehill in their Scarborough Saturday League Cup final victory against Seamer Sports

In rare Seamer attacks, Lucas Hastie did brilliantly to surge forward 40 yards, but was halted by a crunching Henderson tackle, and Edgehill keeper Owen I’Anson raced out to kick clear when Reggie Steele ran onto a through-ball from Harley Adams.Edgehill continued to create chances, a Joe Gallagher shot was blocked by the impressive Lucas Hastie, Billy Logan fired narrowly over, Henderson shot straight at the keeper, and Ramm laid off towards Danby, who dinked his shot wide.

Edgehill also began the second half on top, with midfield duo Jamie Patterson and Ryan Link dictating play.

Danby’s in-swinging corner from from the right was headed against the post by Gary Thomas, a Joe Gallagher shot was blocked by Metcalfe, a Wilson free-kick into the box was headed over by Joe Gallagher, and Danby’s fierce strike was blocked by Jake Gallagher. Seamer threatened briefly, when Hastie burst forward, but was halted by a Thomas tackle as he was about to shoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gallagher had a header smothered by keeper Shah, before Edgehill finally made the breakthrough on the hour, when Logan battled for possession and passed to Patterson, whose 20-yard shot crashed against the bar, but the ball dropped down and ended up in the net despite Shah’s desperate efforts to push it clear.

Jamie Patterson, right, scored twice against Seamer in the cup final

Seamer came close to an equaliser nine minutes later, when Jake Gallagher fired a 20-yard free against the top of the bar, but Edgehill then went forward again, and Joe Gallagher chested into the path of Ramm, who volleyed over, before they doubled their lead on 72 minutes with a terrific goal, Ramm passed out to Nock on the right, and his ball across the area was clinically side-footed home by Joe Gallagher.

The excellent Ryan Link sent up a shooting chance for Logan, who fired over, then keeper Shah dived to push away a Ramm shot.

To their credit, Seamer never gave up, and they enjoyed their best spell late in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Fin Hopper shot was saved by the legs of Edgehill keeper I’Anson, Jake Gallagher blazed over, Adams fired a free-kick just over and Tom Greenwood shot straight at I’Anson, as Edgehill comfortably saw out the game.

EDGEHILL - I’Anson, Nock, Thomas, Henderson, Wilson, Danby, Patterson(c), R.Link, Joe Gallagher, Logan, Ramm (subs) Noon, K.Link, Aziz, Edwards, Rees

SEAMER SPORTS - Shah, Duckworth, Metcalfe(c), Stokoe, Pearce, Cordukes, Steeles, Adams, Hastie, Jake Gallagher, Ward (subs) Webster, Jones, Greenwood, Hopper, Potter

REFEREE - Dave Wedge

GOALS - EDGEHILL - Jamie Patterson 60, Joe Gallagher 72

GOAL ATTEMPTS - EDGEHILL 17 (7 on target) SEAMER 5 (2 on target)

CORNERS - EDGEHILL 8 SEAMER 1

OFFSIDES - EDGEHILL 1 SEAMER 2

YELLOW CARDS - None

STEVE COULSON MAN OF MATCH AWARD - Ryan Link (Edgehill)