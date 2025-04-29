Edgehill’s District Cup final victory against Newlands completes treble-winning campaign

Edgehill show off their cups after winning the District Cup final against Newlands.

​Alec Coulson’s Edgehill team defeated Newlands 5-1 in the Scarborough FA District Cup final at Scarborough Sports Village on Friday evening to complete a treble-winning campaign.

Edgehill had already won the Right Car East Riding County League Championship North title in their debut campaign and clinched their third North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup final in a row during their run-in.

The champions started well and controlled most of the first half but it took half an hour to break the stubborn Newlands defence down, with the in-form Josh Greening heading home from close range after a Joe Danby cross.

The lead was soon doubled when the excellent Kieran Link made a defence-splitting run, and then squared the ball for Billy Logan to smash home.

Right before half-time right-back Joel Ramm made it 3-0, his cross took a slight deflection and beat the impressive Tom Cammish in goal.

The second half was all Edgehill, Logan and Greening got another each to make it 5-0, Newlands got a late consolation through sub Brandon Payne’s great finish from just inside the penalty area.

Ted Edwards won the Steve Coulson memorial man of the match award, which was picked by Les Ramm.

Proud manager Alec Coulson said: “It’s been a terrific season for us once again. I think in the last three seasons we’ve won 14 trophies. Full praise to all the lads who have contributed to this.

"This year was a new challenge (in the East Riding County League) and something we have really enjoyed.

“The lads have showed once again their commitment and desire is first class.

"We will see what next season brings but hopefully they will all give it a go in the top flight of the East Riding County league.”

Newlands manager Dan Sheader added: “We looked solid for the first half-hour but then we conceded one which turned into conceding three in about five minutes which meant it was 3-0 at half-time.

"Man of the match for us was Tom Cammish in goal, a great performance, it would’ve been a lot more if not for him, and Tom Sutherland played very well at left-back.

"It was a good effort for the lads to get to the final but we just were not good enough in the final