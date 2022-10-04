Elementary for Scarborough Ladies Under-14s as Watson treble seals win

Scarborough Ladies reports Photo by Getty Images

A strike apiece from Gracie McLaughlin and Emilie Watson gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead.

Boro then opened the game up more, Alesha Grime's link-up play set up Lola Bayes to add the third, Grime then made it 4-0 with a deserved goal.

Watson completed her hat-trick with two fine finishes.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites earned a 7-2 home win against Brayton Belles.

Chloe McArthur opened the scoring with a close-range finish, and it wasn’t long before Lacey O’Hara grabbed her first. McArthur turned provider with a cross to Alicia Leake who poked home a superb finish from the edge of the box.

The unstoppable McArthur made it 4-0 before the break with a lovely run at the Brayton defenders and strike into the far corner.

The visitors managed to claw a goal back early in the second half, but girl of the game McArthur sealed her hat-trick with an unstoppable strike from outside the area.

O’Hara soon added to the tally with a typically tricky turn and neat finish.

Eva Hague closed the Belles keeper down quickly and forced the ball home. Brayton grabbed a late consolation to make it 7-2.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s were pegged back to a 2-2 home draw by Brayton Belles .

Boro were by far the better team and took the lead with a great goal from girl of the game Alice Wood.

The hosts remained the strongest and managed to capitalise making it 2-0 with a cool Isla Jones finish.

Brayton halved the deficit before half-time.

Scarborough kept on the attack and paid the price for missed chances as the Belles earned a draw with their second goal.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s were edged out 3-2 in a lively game at Driffield.

The hosts took a second-minute lead but Mollie Morrison’s first goal for the club made it 1-1 at the break.

A superb solo goal from Kaci Smith made it 2-1 to Boro and although Driff levelled the hosts then had a player sent off.