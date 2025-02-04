Ellie ​Able stars as Scarborough Ladies Under-13s defeat Brooklyn

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s defeated Brooklyn. Photo by Sarah Farrar

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s soared to a 7-1 success in a very early kick-off against local City of York Girls Football League rivals Brooklyn on Saturday.

Despite the 9am kick-off Scarborough started with a real energy and after only three minutes were a goal up thanks to a rocket from the edge of area from Elle Able.

The next 30 minutes saw Scarborough control the game but were unable to add to the lead with final passes going astray at times, and Brooklyn playing some good football of their own.

Just before half-time the second goal came via the boot of Sydney Halifax, scoring her first goal for the club.

Going into half-time with a lead has been a rare occurrence this season for Scarborough, playing in a very tough City of York Girls League, so the message was to go out in the second half and work even harder.

The girls took note of these instructions and played a really good second half, scoring five more goals, one each for Evelyn Buckley and Callie Watts, an unfortunate own goal and Player of the Match Able completing her hat-trick from a central midfield position.

Scarborough managed to play most of the second period in the Brooklyn half, with just the one break away from Brooklyn resulting in their goal, the game finishing 7-1 to Scarborough.

All of the Scarborough team played their part in a strong performance as they go into a series of February fixtures where they can be competitive.

All credit to Brooklyn who never stopped playing, and smiling throughout the match.