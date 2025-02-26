Ellie stars as Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s suffer loss on the road at Bishopthorpe
The Boro ladies hit the road looking to continue their recent impressive form in the City of York Girls Football League.
The match started brightly with Scarborough pressing Bishopthorpe back into their own half for long periods.
Unfortunately Scarborough couldn’t make the pressure count and Bishopthorpe hit on the counter attack to score the first goal of the game.
The Scarborough girls didn’t let their heads drop though and, after having a goal ruled out with a tight offside call, were soon back level with a neat finish from Annie Farrar after a good move down the right hand side.
Scarborough continued to try and find a way through but again Bishopthorpe hit on the counter attack and scored a second goal to make it 2-1.
This just spurred Scarborough to keep pushing and found a break through when Elle Able equalised just before half-time to make it 2-2 at the break.
Bishopthorpe were the brighter of the teams in the second half with Boro’s goalkeeper Maddison Southren making several good saves.
Unfortunately the slow start to the second half cost Scarborough allowing Bishopthorpe to run away with it to win 7-3, Able hitting the third goal and earning the girl of the game award.
Boro were left to rue what might have been but can take positives from the first-half show against a team they will be looking to close the gap on next season.