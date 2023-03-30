Elliot Woodall and Wilkinson brothers home in on Scarborough DMC Club Championship glory

Elliott Laws won the expert class at the first Scarborough DMC Club Championship of the year at Harwood Dale.

Four laps of 10 sections in very muddy conditions around the old army camp was always going to test the best but teenager Elliot Laws, from Scorton, was more than up for it and took top expert from local rider Daniel Knaggs.

Scarborough’s Elliot Woodall scraped to a fine one-point win in the Intermediate class over the in-form Matt Handley and the Wilkinson lads, Kristian and Daniel, also from Scarborough, finished on equal marks, Kristian edging the A class win on most cleans rule.

Matilda Arbon, from New Marske, dug in to earn a hard-fought win in Youth B and the Harland brothers, Rowan and Vaughn, won their respective C and D classes.

Results, Expert: 1 Elliot Laws (Scorpa) 32, 2 Daniel Knaggs (TRS) 52, 3 Danny Smith (Vertigo) 101.

Inter: 1 Elliot Woodall (Gas Gas) 38, 2 Matt Handley (TRS) 39, 3 Alick Sharp (TRS) 43.

C/man A: 1 Kristian Wilkinson (TRS) 30m/c, 2 Daniel Wilkinson (Beta) 30, 3 Mark Taylor (Beta) 43. C/man B: 1 Colin Bailey (Scorpa) 15, 2 Paul Nelson (Repsol) 21, 3 Duncan Fairlie (TRS) 24. Adult White: 1 Paul Harrison (Vertigo) 28, 2 Vince Castleton (Montesa) 33m/c.

