News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
18 minutes ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
1 hour ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
3 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
15 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection

Elliot Woodall and Wilkinson brothers home in on Scarborough DMC Club Championship glory

Scarborough DMC held their first club championship of the year at Harwood Dale and drew an entry of 80 riders.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Elliott Laws won the expert class at the first Scarborough DMC Club Championship of the year at Harwood Dale.
Elliott Laws won the expert class at the first Scarborough DMC Club Championship of the year at Harwood Dale.
Elliott Laws won the expert class at the first Scarborough DMC Club Championship of the year at Harwood Dale.

Four laps of 10 sections in very muddy conditions around the old army camp was always going to test the best but teenager Elliot Laws, from Scorton, was more than up for it and took top expert from local rider Daniel Knaggs.

Scarborough’s Elliot Woodall scraped to a fine one-point win in the Intermediate class over the in-form Matt Handley and the Wilkinson lads, Kristian and Daniel, also from Scarborough, finished on equal marks, Kristian edging the A class win on most cleans rule.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matilda Arbon, from New Marske, dug in to earn a hard-fought win in Youth B and the Harland brothers, Rowan and Vaughn, won their respective C and D classes.

Results, Expert: 1 Elliot Laws (Scorpa) 32, 2 Daniel Knaggs (TRS) 52, 3 Danny Smith (Vertigo) 101.

Most Popular

Inter: 1 Elliot Woodall (Gas Gas) 38, 2 Matt Handley (TRS) 39, 3 Alick Sharp (TRS) 43.

C/man A: 1 Kristian Wilkinson (TRS) 30m/c, 2 Daniel Wilkinson (Beta) 30, 3 Mark Taylor (Beta) 43. C/man B: 1 Colin Bailey (Scorpa) 15, 2 Paul Nelson (Repsol) 21, 3 Duncan Fairlie (TRS) 24. Adult White: 1 Paul Harrison (Vertigo) 28, 2 Vince Castleton (Montesa) 33m/c.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Youth Inter: 1 Bill Reeves (TRS RR) 23, 2 Mason Vasey (JSM Gas Gas) 69. Youth B: 1 Matilda Arbon (Sherco) 90, 2 Reuben Norris (TRS) 106. Youth C: 1 Rowan Harland (Beta) 44, Joshua Tate (MBR Beta) 45, Youth D: 1 Vaughn Harland (Beta) 64, 2 Harry Tindall (Oset) 80. Youth Novice: 1 Koby Smith (Beta) 24, 2 Romano Diaz (Beta) 47.

Scarborough