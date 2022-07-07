End of an era as Bridlington Rangers FC chairman John Gibson steps down after 43 years in the post

Bridlington Rangers juniors players line up to celebrate 25 years as a club in 2004

John started his role at Bridlington Rangers whilst working as Chief Executive of the East Riding Council which he held this position for 20 years.

John, for 35 years was also the Secretary of the East Yorkshire Junior Football league before the league merged with the Hull & District Youth League.

His successor is Dean Douthwaite who is well known in football circles, he has a wide knowledge of the game and has great coaching ability.

As a youngster he played for Bridlington Rangers. His two sons Owen and Harry now play for the club.

The retiring chairman Gibson is well satisfied that Douthwaite will lead Brid Rangers into a new era which will see the club continue to grow with new ideas and initiatives and even more youngsters playing the beautiful game.

From the very first Rangers game when Gibson gathered together at short notice 11 nine-year-olds to play a friendly against Kilham.

The growth in player numbers has since increased to 260 players both boys and girls creating 17 teams ranging from under-sixes to Under-16s who play their home fixtures at the BSCC and the club for young people.

Pictured in 2019, Bridlington Rangers Robins shown with team manager Anthony Cooper, Shane Quinney(assistant manager), John Gibson (Rangers Chairman) and Pete Smurthwaite (PBS Construction N/E LTD) who have sponsored the team with a new playing kit for the coming season. John Gibson has retired as chairman

Gibson said “I am saddened to step down as chairman but I know the time is right” I shall miss my involvement with managers, assistants, parents and players. Over the years I have made many friends in the football world. Rangers has had some wonderful people who have played significant roles in the great success of the club."

Gibson has been elected life president of the club which he is proud of, in recognition of his 43 years in charge.

Over the years the club has formed a close link with Bridlington Town AFC.

Two former captains of the Seasiders are Chris Jenkinson and Lee Harper, and the former started his football career with Rangers.

Town Chairman Pete Smurthwaite has been a great supporter of Brid Rangers and has helped them over many years in many ways.

Some of the milestones for Rangers over the years have been: -

* Awarded The FA highest Charter Marked status, Rangers is regarded very highly and this award belongs to a small group of junior clubs in the country.

* The selection of three Under-21 internationals (Richard Cresswell, Curtis Woodhouse and Lee Morris) who began their careers with Rangers and represented their country in the same XI against Sweden.

* Awarded Charter Marked club of the year by the East Riding FA during Rangers long history.

* The adoption of the club’s motto ‘To Win Fairly, To Lose With Honour’ which all teams thrive to abide by.

* Recognising that young footballers can learn important life skills with Rangers. Namely keeping fit and healthy, abiding by rules, being a good team member, playing for the team rather than for themselves, making friends and helping others who are less able than themselves on the field of play.

Gibson said “I have been a football addict since the age of nine. I was born in Manchester within walking distance of Manchester City’s former ground, Maine Road. This is why Rangers teams are required to play in sky blue kits.