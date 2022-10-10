Eric Hall at the double as Ayton bag North Riding FA Cup victory at Bagby & Balk

Ayton, light blue kit, claimed a cup win at Bagby

Ayton scored first through Eric Hall’s wonderful solo goal, then Bagby equalised through Alex Benson, but Hall restored the lead with a second goal.

Bagby took the game to Ayton and had a penalty saved in the second half, Ayton scored a spot-kick through Luke Dunn and Rob Bowman hit a fourth to seal the win, the hosts paying the price for a string of missed chances.

Man of the Match for Bagby and Balk was Finlay Lawrence, Ayton’s was won by keeper Alex Glass.

Ollie Stanton netted for Heslerton against Rillinton Rovers

Snainton lost 8-0 at Scarborough Athletic Reserves.

Amotherby & Swinton Reserves suffered a 8-2 home defeat against Whitby Fishermens Society Academy in the first round n the Ryedale Hospital Cup.

The Fishermen goals were scored by Jay Jordan (2), Danny Wilson, Ryan McCormack, Phil Raisbeck, Marshall Kelly, Matthew Thomas, and Jason Shipton. The Amotherby marksmen were Oscar Johnson and Tom Moorcroft.

Man of the Match winners were Kallum Leogue (Amotherby) and Tommy Jobling (Fishermen),

Results for Saturday October 8th

Div 1: Kirkdale Utd 3 Union Rovers 4, Thornton le Dale 1 Amotherby & Swinton 3.

Div 2: Duncombe Park Res 0 Wombleton Wanderers 7, Goldsborough 2 Goal Sports 0, Rillington Rovers 0 Heslerton 3, Sinnington 4 Filey Town Res 0.

Ryedale Hospital Cup Round 1: Amotherby & Swintoin Res 2 Whitby Fishermen Society Academy 8

North Riding CFA Saturday County Cup: Round 1: Bagby and Balk 1 Ayton 4, Huntington v Ryedale S C – Postponed Ryedale couldn’t raise a team, Scarborough Athletic Res 8 Snainton 0.

Fixtures for Saturday October, Kick off 2pm

Div 1: Amotherby & Swinton v Rosedale, Bagby & Balk v Ryedale SC, Kirkby Res v Kirkdale Utd, Thornton le Dale v Union Rovers

Div 2: Amotherby & Swinton Res v Heslerton, Goal Sports v Duncombe Park res, Goldsborough v The Valley, Wombleton Wanderers v Sinnington

