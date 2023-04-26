Eric Hall at the double as Ayton close in on newitts.com Beckett League Division One title win

Joy for goalscorer Jordan Anderson who hit both goals for Heslerton away at Whitby Fishermen on Saturday

The Ayton scorers were Eric Hall (2), Jake Sands and sub Jaymaine White, with Rob Galtrey and William Pepler bagging for United.

Thornton-le-Dale worked hard for a 3-2 home win against Bagby & Balk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugh Dale, Jack Connelly and Morgan Elven scored a goal apiece for Thornton, with David Cocks and Reece Windle replying for Bagby.

Josh Wade was named as the man of the match for Heslerton.

Mike Coates and Ben Duell notched a goal apiece as Goldsborough FC won 2-1 at Duncombe Park Reserves in Division Two.

Heslerton battled back for a 2-2 draw at Whitby Fishermen’s Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Played on the Eskdale 3G a minute of impeccable silence was observed in respect of the passing of league chairman Keith Sales.

On 23 minutes the visitors went in front, full-back Josh Wade fed Jordan Anderson down the left for the striker to unleash an unstoppable shot past the helpless Whitby keeper.

Five minutes later however, the hosts would draw level as Heslerton struggled to clear a corner, and five minutes before the interval Whitby took the lead.

Second half saw a period where Heslerton would take the game to their hosts with both captain Ollie Stanton and Wade coming close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad