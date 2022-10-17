Eric Hall shines as Beckett League Division One leaders Ayton cruise past title-holders Snainton

Ayton line up before their 5-0 home win against Snainton in their new training tops sponsored by Wheatcroft Preschool in St Michaels Youth Hall

Snainton went a goal down against the run of play when Eric Hall scored for the hosts after 10 minutes, writes Keith Sales.

The visitors thought they had equalised when Mike Webster bundied the ball into the goal but the ref disallowed the goal for an infringement, then Jake Sands doubled his side’s lead after 25 minutes.

Ayton stepped up a gear in the second half and Snainton’s performance went the other way, further goals were scored by man of the match Hall after 60 minutes, Nicko Dunn 68 minutes, and finally a second for Jake Sands after 74 minutes.

Union Rovers players Zac Holmes, Steve Twamley, Josh Ward, Jamie Allen and Luke Scott celebrate a goal in their 7-2 win at Thornton Dale

Kirkdale United secured their first league win of the season, triumphing 3-2 at Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

Dale took the lead after 18 minutes with a free-kick from Glen Forrester.

The hosts levelled with a free-kick just after half hour mark and grabbed a second on the counter-attack before the interval.

Kirkdale levelled after 55 minutes when a Sean Murray corner was met by David Millan at the far post.

United added a third on 67 minutes when Murray dispossessed a man and fed Galtrey who placed the ball into an empty with the keeper rushing out.

Kirkby thought they'd levelled things late on after lofting the ball over Dawson but who else there to clear the danger once more with an acrobatic goal line clearance by man of the match Tom Kyte.

Union Rovers won 7-2 at Thornton le Dale to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The first half saw Union man of the match Jamie Allen hit a superb hat-trick, Josh Ward added a fourth goal on the stroke of half-time, Hugh Dale netting for the home side.

Early in the second half, Morgan Elvin scored for Dale but second-placed Union soon regrouped and scored three further goals by Lee Timms, and Spud Taylor (2). Union had Ward sent off and Steve Twamley sin-binned.

Man of the match for Dale was keeper Cameron Cooper.

Rosedale visited third-placed Amotherby & Swinton with the visitors worthy 3-2 winners.

The visitors took the lead when James Smith scored with a header following a Josh Butler cross.

Rosedale doubled their lead when Ryan Hewison bundled in a Paul Allsopp long throw from close range.

Amotherby & Swinton pulled a goal back before the interval scored by Josh Singleton and equalised midway in the second half scored by Liam Wheeler.

The all-important winning goal came in the 85th minute, a handball by a home player allowed Rosedale to win the game thanks to an Aiden Taylor penalty.

Amotherby Man of the Match was Mathew Webster, the Rosedale award was won by keeper Sam Taylor.

Bagby & Balk won 4-2 at home to Ryedale Sports Club.

Ryedale started well moving the ball well, with good possession, chances created but not having the finishing touch. Heath Brown putting in his first appearance of the season in goal and looking like it was his first season, Ryedale also had

Danny Russell put a good ball into Chris Rhodes for him to open the scoring, but Alex Benson soon equalised for the hosts.

The second half saw Bagby get on top, sub Reece Windle came on and within a minute scored to put his side ahead, another second-half sub Dave Cocks doubled his side’s lead.

Harland Mawhinney was taken down inside the Ryedale penalty area which saw Benson step up and had his penalty saved by Heath Brown, the rebound fell to Mawhinney who scrambled the ball over the line for a goal.

Ryedale’s second goal was a penalty scored by Wigby-Ashurst.

Division Two leaders The Valley worked hard for a 3-2 win at rivals Goldsborough United.

The hosts went ahead on 15 minutes through Ben Watson after a superb through-ball by Phil Spencer.

Valley’s Tyson Stubbings then cut inside and fired a shot into the far corner from 30 yards for a fine equaliser.

The visitors took the lead after the break, a corner was floated into the back post taken by Stubbings, Josh Westmoreland scoring with a bullet header.

With 10 minutes to go Spencer levelled with a stunning 20-yard free-kick into the the top corner.

Two minutes later, Sam Westmoreland scored the winner with a superb header following a Stubbings assist.

Goal Sports are fifth after a 4-1 home win against Duncombe Park Reserves.

Park took the lead through Ruben Cullen, but Goal Sports scored four goals in the latter stages through man of the match Josh Welburn (2), Marvin Atkinson, and Brad Cawkwell.

Heslerton lost 2-1 at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Ed Marwood fired Amotherby into a first-half lead, Tom Moorcroft scored to double the hosts’ lead but Heslerton came back with a late volley from Jack Pinder set up by 16-year-old debutant Tommy Palmer and Tom Stockdale.

Heslerton man of the match was midfielder Jamie Atkinson, the Amotherby award was won by defender Andy Rouph.

Wombleton Wanderers won 4-2 at home to Sinnington, the hosts easing into a three-goal first-half lead thanks to goals by Paul Cook, Ryan Rivis, and Jake Dennison.

Cook put Wombleton 4-0 up on the hour, Luke Balderson netting a late brace for the Sinners.