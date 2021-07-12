The many emotions of the Euro 2020 final. Picture: JPI Media/ Richard Ponter

Euro 2020: 27 photos showing the highs and lows of England fans watching the final in Scarborough

It might not have ended with the result we wanted but last night's Euro 2020 final was a rollercoaster ride from start to finish.

By Corinne Macdonald
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:12 am

From England s early goal to Italy's equaliser, the tense period of extra time before the agony of penalties, there was everything and more in the match. Pubs in Scarborough were busy with fans excited to cheer on the three lions. Here are 27 photos showing the highs and lows of the England v Italy final.

1. Euro 2020 Final

Cheering on England in Scarborough town centre.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Buy photo

2. Euro 2020 Final

The Swales Family get ready for the big game.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Buy photo

3. Euro 2020 Final

Paul and Sharon Swales look forward to the game.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Buy photo

4. Euro 2020 Final

Cheering on the three lions in The Scarborough Arms.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Buy photo
EnglandScarboroughItalyPubs
Next Page
Page 1 of 7