Eva Hague shines despite opening home loss for Scarborough Ladies Under-13s

The hosts took the lead midway through the first half, Lacey O’Hara picked up a loose ball in midfield and placed a first-time effort back over the opposition keeper and into the net.

Just before half-time the visitors levelled and scored three more to seal a 4-1 win.

Girl of the game was given to Eva Hague for a commendable performance in midfield.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s Lionesses got their campaign off to a start with a 5-0 loss at last season’s League Two runners-up Holme Rovers Panthers.

This was the first time the Lionesses had played 11-a-side, with Zena White and Lola Elvidge making their debuts.

The girls started brightly, with strong running by Amelia Dickinson, Poppy Timmins and Josie Owen in the channels, but fell behind to a quick break by the Panthers.

Amiele Milton and Sienna Keld shone in midfield, as the Panthers tried to push for a second, only for Issy Templeman making great saves and being very brave, stopping a certain goal but injuring herself.

Layla Horne stepped in and did brilliantly, but could not do anything about the next three goals scored as Boro went in at half-time 4-0 down.

Templeman came back in on the second half, with resolute defending by Maddie Dunn, Lilly Brown and Erin Hirst the Lionesses only conceded one more goal.