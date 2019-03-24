Evo-Stik League confirm Ferriby results to be expunged from Premier Division

The Evo-Stik League have confirmed that the results of North Ferriby United will be expunged from the Premier Division, meaning Boro will lose six points in their battle for promotion.

The Seasiders defeated Ferriby 3-1 twice so will lose six points, as opposed to play-off rivals Buxton, who only lose a point as they drew in their only game against Ferriby.

Title-chasers South Shields will only lose three points as they suffered a 3-0 loss at United.

A league statement said: "Following receipt now of confirmation that North Ferriby United Ltd has been liquidated, the Northern Premier League can confirm that the club's playing record in the EVO-STIK League Premier Division will be expunged, as per League Rule 12.9 (below) and in accordance with FA regulations.

"League Rule 12.9 states - A club which for any reason ceases to operate at any time during the Playing Season may have its playing record expunged, and any monies due to them from the Company shall be forfeited. From the date of the withdrawal no further payment shall become due to them. From the date of the withdrawal that Club shall cease to be a member of the Company.

"The NPL had to await formal notification of the liquidation before it could confirm its position.

"Member clubs were updated on the situation at the Chairman's meeting on Sunday.

"The Premier Division league table will be updated to reflect the changes as soon as possible.

"In terms of the impact on relegation, North Ferriby United will remain as the bottom club in the table. Two further teams, placed 20th and 21st, will also be automatically relegated to step four.

"There are two other relegation spots across the four step three leagues which will be decided by the two worst Points Per Game (PPG) average of the teams across those four leagues, in the NPL's case this impacts the team finishing in 19th place.

"A club at step four will be reprieved as a result of North Ferriby United's withdrawal."