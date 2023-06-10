Scarborough Athletic's Kian Spence delivers a dangerous cross into Bamber Bridge's box.

He will link up again with former Shaymen boss Pete Wild, who brought him to Halifax back in 2020 from Scarborough.

Spence began his career at Middlesbrough before joining the Seadogs in 2019.

Spence, who was out-of-contract, showed outstanding technical ability, vision and awareness in his time at The Shay, although he missed large parts of last season with a persistent groin injury.

"Every player wants to be playing in the EFL," Spence told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of what is going on at Barrow."

Wild added: "When I left Halifax I believed he was one of the brightest talents in the National League and after a tough season last year, I believe we can get Kian back to the levels he showed for me.

"He is a creative, athletic central midfielder who can get around the pitch, creating and scoring goals for the team."

A move to the Football League has long since looked a possibility for the midfielder, who joins Jack Senior and Harvey Gilmour in leaving Halifax this month.