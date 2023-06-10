News you can trust since 1882
Ex-Boro ace Kian Spence leaves Halifax Town to join League Two Barrow

Former Scarborough Athletic midfielder Kian Spence has left FC Halifax Town to join League Two side Barrow on a two-year contract, for an undisclosed fee.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 10th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST
Scarborough Athletic's Kian Spence delivers a dangerous cross into Bamber Bridge's box.Scarborough Athletic's Kian Spence delivers a dangerous cross into Bamber Bridge's box.
Scarborough Athletic's Kian Spence delivers a dangerous cross into Bamber Bridge's box.

He will link up again with former Shaymen boss Pete Wild, who brought him to Halifax back in 2020 from Scarborough.

Spence began his career at Middlesbrough before joining the Seadogs in 2019.

Spence, who was out-of-contract, showed outstanding technical ability, vision and awareness in his time at The Shay, although he missed large parts of last season with a persistent groin injury.

"Every player wants to be playing in the EFL," Spence told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of what is going on at Barrow."

Wild added: "When I left Halifax I believed he was one of the brightest talents in the National League and after a tough season last year, I believe we can get Kian back to the levels he showed for me.

"He is a creative, athletic central midfielder who can get around the pitch, creating and scoring goals for the team."

A move to the Football League has long since looked a possibility for the midfielder, who joins Jack Senior and Harvey Gilmour in leaving Halifax this month.

Related topics:League TwoScarborough AthleticPete WildScarborough