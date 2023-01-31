Boro news

The 31-year-old has played for Boro before, under the stewardship of Bryan Hughes and Paul Foot, while on loan from Bradford Park Avenue.

Qualter has since gone on to play for Shaw Lane, Boston United, Alfreton and Matlock Town, where he served as captain and was key to Matlock having the best defence in the Northern Premier League during 2021/22, conceding just 36 goals in 42 games.

Due to a change in Matlock's training location, Qualter was made available to find a new club nearer to his home and work.

Qualter re-unites with former Matlock teammate Alex Wiles, who missed out on promotion last season with Matlock, after Boro defeated the Gladiators in the play-off semi-final at the Flamingo Land Stadium.