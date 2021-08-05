Family, friends and teammates pay tribute to Chris Warrior

The teams line up by the Chris Warrior Memorial bench Photos by Brian Murfield

Sleights player-manager Ed Turner said: “We had a 6-6 draw between Sleights and a Whitby locals eleven managed by former Whitby Town defender Allan Price, and made up of Chris’ friends and family at the AC Building and Property Maintenance Sports Ground, Lowdale Lane, Sleights.

“The game was a memorial for Sleights FC player Chris Warrior who died last year aged just 25.

“We unveiled a special memorial bench for Chris and had a good attendance of more than 50.

Jamie Wassall and Chris Warrior’s mum Margaret Foreman

“The thrilling 6-6 draw was then followed by a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory for Sleights FC.

“Special one off kits were produced and printed by TNT Fitness.

“All players wore Chris’ regular number two shirt, which has been retired for Sleights FC competitive fixtures.

“There was a minute’s applause for Chris and numerous fundraisers made well over £1,500 for the mental health charity Mind.”