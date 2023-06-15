Fans aim to boost Bridlington Town thanks to new supporters association committee

Bridlington Town fans will soon be able to help their club even more with a new supporters association committee being formed. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Town held a fans forum last month and the issue of a Supporters Association Committee was raised, all interested parties are invited to apply for a position on the committee.

Town supporters volunteer Ron Milham said: “The object of the supporter association committee is varying and will be determined by its own appetite, creativity, enthusiasm, determination and work ethic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst the following should not be considered an exhaustive list, it offers an example of the contribution that can be made:

"To offer the club supporters the opportunity to raise issues that will benefit both the supporters of the club and that of Bridlington Town AFC.

“To contribute to the effective operation of the club e.g. supporting existing volunteer posts on match days, identifying revenue streams i.e. fund raising activities, etc.

“To act as an information conduit between the club supporters, the team backroom staff, the players and club owner.

“To offer a link with the community and advertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, there are not an unlimited number of committee seats available (currently estimated at 10 of which the following posts have been nominated: Committee Chair, 1st Team Manager, Town Bar Manager/Manageress).

“Not-withstanding these filled posts, it is hoped that the posts will attract nominees from the various groups that currently form the Bridlington Town AFC fan base, namely; disabled, youth – aged between 16 and 18, female supporters, etc.

“Those nominees interested should make their interest known via the Bridlington Town social media accounts or alternatively leave a sealed envelope marked “COMMITTEE NOMINEE”, behind the Queensgate club. All envelopes left will be collected prior to the closure date.