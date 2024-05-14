Fans' favourite Kieran Glynn returns to Scarborough Athletic
Glynn returns to the Seadogs after initially joining on loan from Salford City in January 2020, before joining the club permanently.
Midfielder Glynn played a major part in the Northern Premier League promotion season via the play-offs in 2021-22 and has made 112 appearances during his earlier spells at the club to date.
Glynn, who departed Boro at the end of 2022-23 after receiving an offer to head into full-time football in the National League with AFC Fylde, returns for a third spell with the Seadogs after spending the climax of last season on loan at Chorley, where his winning penalty sent the Magpies into the play-off semi-final with eventual winners, Boston United.
Glynn is the first signing of the summer for the Seadogs, coming less than 24 hours after 12 players from the 2023-24 season were retained for the 2024-25 campaign in the National League North.
