Fans’ favourite Max Wright excited for Scarborough Athletic return

Grimsby Town winger Max Wright can’t wait to make a return to the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Wright looks set to be in the Mariners’ squad that travels to tackle John Deacey’s new-look Boro in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday July 23.

This will be the first time the 21-year-old has returned to Boro’s base since his highly successful loan spell two seasons ago.

“I can’t wait for it,” said Wright.

“I’ve tried to get back up for a game a few times, but I haven’t managed to make it due to other commitments.

“It will be really nice to come up and see everyone at the club and the fans as well.

“I love Scarborough Athletic as a club, it is so cool, such a good set-up there.

“I can remember when I was there for my loan and my Twitter feed was constantly going crazy.

“There was a puppet singing a song about me and I had a song from the fans when I was playing, it was all amazing.

“Scarborough are a club who will move up through the leagues, because it is brilliantly set up and there are so many great people there, like the chairman Trevor Bull.

“It is probably the biggest club at that level of football and everyone involved deserves it to be higher in the football pyramid.”

Next season Wright will be keen to make his mark at home-town club Grimsby after breaking into the team in the final stages of the last campaign following a loan spell with Boston.

He added: “I went out on loan and then made two appearances towards the end of the season, which I really enjoyed.

“I have another year on my contract at Grimsby, so I’ll be trying to build on those performances and see what happens.

“The gaffer (Michael Jolley) has been good with me, giving me some positive feedback, so I’m really looking forward to next season.”