FC Rosette battle back to win nine-goal thriller at home to Eastfield Athletic

FC Rosette fought back from behind twice to claim a 5-4 home win against Eastfield Athletic in the opening round of Scarborough Saturday League Division Two games.

Alex Wray and Dane Robinson scored two goals apiece, with Ryan Hurst also notching as the hosts battled back from 2-0 down to 2-2, then went 3-2 down before going 4-3 up and then pegged back to 4-4 before winning 5-4.

West Pier Reserves''PICTURE BY ANDY STANDING

Zac Hansen and Keiran Lilley scored two apiece for the visitors.

Man of the match for the winning side was Joe Rose, with Jack Brown the Athletic star man.

An Edgehill Reserves squad featuring seven 16-year-olds claimed a 6-4 win at Fishburn Park Reserves.

Josh Fergus gave Edgehill an early lead but Dan Brown levelled for the hosts.

The seven 16-year-olds who were in the Edgehill Reserves squad for the 6-4 win at Fishburn Park Reserves''PICTURE BY ALEC COULSON

Jake Reeves, one of the 16-year-olds, then got his first of the game and striker Jake Moore got a header to give Edgehill a 3-1 lead at half-time, although Arron cook hit the post for Park and Brown missed a few chances.

In the second half Reeves got his second followed by Moore completing his perfect hat-trick with a left foot and right foot finish.

Brown's second goal, an own goal and Park man of the match Brogan Russell's effort made the final score 6-4

Man of the match was shared between the seven 16-year-olds who all made their debut in senior football, Freddie White, Liam Coulson, Ted Edwards, Connor Avison, Reuben Staveley, Max Wright and Jake Reeves.

GoalSports started life in Division Two with a 4-3 home win against Cayton Athletic, their first win since defeating Filey in February 2017.

After going a goal behind after only five minutes through Josh Venner, Martin Atkinson equalised for Mark Plumpton's side, hammering home from a very acute angle from outside the box.

Cayton were still on top though and they went back in front through Venner.

Man of the match Atkinson repeated his heroics with a similar goal, rounding multiple players on the right side before firing in from just inside the area for 2-2.

Dan Pollard put Goalsports a goal up as he cut in from the right and finished well after a great ball from Louis Rafter.

Athletic netted a penalty through Ryan Somers to make it 3-3 and it remained like that at half-time.

Goalsports were awarded penalty which was saved by Athletic keeper Liam Bare but soon after Chris Beeby netted the winner, again after more good work by Rafter.

The Cayton man of the match was Harry Cooper with Venner also impressing.

West Pier Reserves fought back for a 3-3 draw at Snainton.

The villagers went in front but a great 25-yard strike from Mikey Anderson into the top corner made it 1-1, and then Pier went ahead through Jack James.

Another two Snainton goals turned the game on its head but Jordan Scott, on his Pier debut, scored the leveller.

Pier player-boss Johnny McGough said: "We were the better team by far I thought and on another day we could have scored six or seven.

"A hard-working display from Jordan Scott earned him the man of the match award."

Rob Holt's brace and Ryan Collings notched for Snainton with the man of the match being Tyler Whitton for his top-class interventions at the back.

Seamer Reserves suffered a 4-1 loss at Eastfield Town, with Ollie Parker scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot.

Ayton stormed into the next round of the League Cup thanks to an 8-2 home win against Division Two newcomers Scalby Reserves.

Luke Dunn led the way with a hat-trick for Ayton, while his brother Nicko Dunn also banged in a brace as did player-boss Ian Laing, with Tyler Beck also on target.

The Ayton man of the match was Dan Tomlinson.