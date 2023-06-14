Football news (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Filey Holt is a non-profit, community volunteer-run football club, looking to keep local children active and playing a sport while making friends and having fun.

This year they are looking for boys and girls in current school year groups 6, 7, 8 and 9, going into year groups 7, 8, 9 and 10 in September.

Filey Holt teams play in the Scarborough and District Minor league on a Sunday morning and train one night a week at their ground in Filey (or the Pindar Leisure Centre in the winter).