Children from Filey Holt FC Under-9s had their dreams realised as they stepped into the boots of Hull City players, thanks to the club’s partnership with rural broadband provider Quickline.

Quickline teamed up with the Tigers to run a ‘Day in the Life’ competition open to under 9s, 10s and 11s teams across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, where it delivers fast, reliable broadband.

The winners received an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at City’s training ground in Cottingham.

From more than 650 entries, two teams were selected at random – Filey Holt U9s and Gilberdyke Phoenix, based near Howden.

Around 15 players from both teams, along with their coaches and parents, were taken to the training ground from the MKM Stadium by bus.

After being welcomed by club mascot Roary the Tiger, they undertook a coaching session with Hull City Academy coaches, before playing a game against each other.

They also had lunch in the players’ canteen, served as it would be to the first team, and had a tour of the facilities, including the changing rooms, gym and media room.

The two teams ended the day watching City retain their Championship status in the last game of the season on a big screen, before departing with a Quickline boot bag and water bottle.

Sarah Lilleyman-Hall, Quickline’s Social Values and Events Manager, said: “We worked really closely with City to make sure the winning teams experienced what life is really like as a professional player.

“The children were all so excited, and it was lovely to see. It helps boost the children’s confidence, and also their aspirations for the future.”

Paul Allick, Filey Holt Head Coach, is a Hull City season ticket holder, along with his son Parker. Filey used to play in green but switched to black and amber to replicate the Tigers.

Allick said: “This has been the talk of the town since we were told about it. The children were all so excited. It’s an amazing experience for them, to be taught by professional coaches.

“The children were able to follow the routine of a professional player, literally step by step. They all have aspirations to play professionally, and this shows them that it’s possible.

“I hope Quickline understand what this has done for a small community like Filey – it’s absolutely massive.”