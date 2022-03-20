Saturday League football reports

A weakened Town took the lead through man of the match Liam Sugden in the first 15 minutes before matters got worse with centre-half Nathan Vernon going off injured.

This forced the Filey boss into an early switch, bringing an injured James Pinder on.

Ayton quickly took advantage of this, drawing level and then going ahead from the penalty spot before half-time.

The second half saw both teams miss plenty of good chances before Pinder found space in the box to make it 2-2.

Town then regained the lead through a Joe Gage effort, only for the villagers to level once more.

Pinder then struck the winning goal on 75 minutes, but Filey had to defend resolutely against a determined Ayton side before sealing their place in the final.

Ellis Sellers and Joe Nock scored two goals apiece as Newlands Reserves moved into the semi-finals of the League Trophy with a 6-4 win at a depleted Filey Town Reserves.

Kieran Wade and Ben Dolan also netted for the victors, the latter scoring his first-ever goal in senior football.

Sellers was named as the Newlands man of the match.

Filey's goals came man of the match Luke Kempson (2), Tom Haxby and Jonny Keable.

Filey had just about scraped 11 men for a successive week, with Jordan Gregory performing admirably as a stand-in keeper.

West Pier Reserves had a much smoother passage into the next round with a 10-0 home win against a depleted Newby.

The hosts dominated throughout, scoring four goals in the first 10 minutes set the pattern for the cup-tie.

Mike Hartnett scored a hat-trick, with braces for player-boss Will Jenkinson, Ben Clarke and Mikey Pickering, and a goal apiece for Jake Adams and Benny Davis.

Jenkinson said: "Young right-back Ross Pllu had a solid performance driving down the right flank to create three goals. It was a comfortable win from the boys going into a semi-final next week."