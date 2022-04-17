Filey Town crowned Scarborough Saturday League champions after defeating West Pier

Saturday League reports

Town levelled almost immediately through James Pinder and the hosts tried to take control of the game, man of the match Nathan Vernon arriving late at the back post and rising highest to nod the ball home.

After the interval Pinder doubled his tally from the penalty spot to make it 3-1 and he then completed his hat-trick before bagging another to finish off Pier and kick-start the title celebrations for Town.

Filey boss David Brannan Jnr said: "This was the season of comebacks, starting with a lot of players returning from the folding of Hunmanby, to coming back from behind in nearly every one of our big matches to finally bring back the title after a 20-year absence."

The Pier man of the man of the match was Aaron Holdsworth.

Pier boss John McGough, in his last game as manager, said: "Credit to Filey for winning the league, the league table doesn't lie and they have been the most consistent team this season.

"I would also like to thank all the lads that have turned up most weeks while we have been struggling."

Newlands claimed a 1-0 win at Scalby thanks to a first-half Kieran Wade goal.

Scalby had a big chance to equalise through Rob Speight but put his chance over the bar.

Jamie Gallagher was man of the match for the victors, while Morgan Beal was named man of the match for the villagers, closely followed by Cam Anderson in goal.

Edgehill Reserves claimed a 4-2 win at Newby to book their place in the Frank White Trophy final.

Veteran Andy Noon fired Edgehill in front after five minutes with a precise finish, but the hosts equalised with a smart finish from Tom MacDonald.

Former Scarborough Athletic midfielder Gaz Hepples, who came on at half-time, then swung the game in Edgehill's favour, putting them in front despite strong protests for offside by Newby.

The home side levelled again through MacDonald's finish into the top corner, but then Edgehill were awarded a penalty-kick, with Newby appealing against the decision.

Hepples slotted home the spot-kick and Martyn Ferrey scoring the final goal for Edgehill with the dismissal of Oli Cooper late on adding to Newby's misery.

Edgehill Reserves boss Steve Clegg said: "The long grass and unmarked pitch made the 90 minutes very scrappy for players and referee.

"Our full team kept their heads and tried to play football where possible. We didn't play well but managed to get the job done and look forward to a final .

"Veteran Andy Noon worked tirelessly, centre-back Matthew Burling was very solid but Gaz Hepples had a massive effect on the game scoring two after coming on at the break so I would probably give man of the match to him."

Filey Town Reserves will meet Edgehill Reserves in the final after winning 3-1 at home to Goal Sports.

Luke Kempson opened the scoring after only five minutes with a powerful header from a corner.

After the break super-sub Ben Eblet curled in a shot from an cute angle after a precise header from man of the match Aaron Howard, Tom Haxby completing the scoring for Town with a header, the second and third goals both coming from long throws. Alife Hutchinson netted for the visitors.