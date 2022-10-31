Filey's Joe Gage scored twice in the defeat of Bilton

Goals from Joe Gage (2), Ben Briggs and an own goal ensured Filey picked up the points to record their second win of the season at home to Bilton.

The away team took the lead early on only for one of the Bilton players to put the ball into his own net from two yards out.

Bilton then regained the lead before half-time but Filey levelled through Joe Gage.

In the second half a brilliant lob from 20 yards out once again put the visitors in front in the end-to-end encounter.

With some sustained Filey pressure the hosts made it 3-3 thanks to a brilliant Ben Briggs header and with time running out a shot from Liam Sugden was fumbled by the visiting goalkeeper only for Gage to knock the ball in getting his second and Filey’s winner.

The man of the match for Filey was central midfielder Tom Micklethwaite, with defender Briggs also impressive.

Town boss Storry said: “I thought we didn’t play particularly well throughout the game but still created chances and could have made it more comfortable had we put those chances away.

“I’m pleased with the character shown from the lads as we came from behind three times to win the game and that will give us huge confidence going into the next month’s tough run of games.”

