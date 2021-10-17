Filey Town march on after Rovers win

Jensen Bradbury impressed for Seamer in the defeat of Goal Sports

Town made a rapid start, surging into a 2-0 lead thanks to a goal from man of the match Tyler Beck and a Nathan Barber penalty.

In the second half, the Town defence was solid dealing with Rovers' attacks, then a fantastic finish from Barber sealed the win after some great play down the right by James Pinder.

The men of the match for Rovers were Alistair Jennings, Callum Gravestock and Charlie Birley, all three were tireless.

Josh Greening's hat-trick helped second-placed Edgehill remain in touch with Town after romping to a 9-0 home win against West Pier.

Jake Reeves also banged in a brace for the hosts, with Frank Belt, Joel Ramm, with the goal of the game, Joe Gallagher and Tommy Wilson also on target.

Edgehill boss Steve Clegg said: "Ramm was named as man of the match, playing out of position at centre-back, pushed very closely by young winger Reeves

"We were lucky to be up 3-0 at half-time, as Pier worked very hard and had some good chances squashed by keeper Kyle Scaife who made fantastic saves."

Pier boss Johnny McGough said: "We were more than in the game and were the better side for 30 minutes but wasted a few good chances and was unlucky to be 3-0 down at half-time and their keeper made two great saves.

"In the second half we fell to bits, heads dropped but credit to Edgehill they were well-deserved winners in the end. Taylor and Callum Plant had good games as well as Harry Ward."

Newlands romped to a 7-0 home win against Scalby thanks to braces from Ben Luntley, Robbie Scarborough and Dan Freer.

Chris Pearson also notched for the hosts, Ricky Nock was named as the man of the match with Drew McCoubrey, Freer and Luntley also impressing.

Seamer Sports Reserves continued their strong start to the Division Two season, winning 4-2 win at home to Goal Sports despite playing for more than hour with 10 men after keeper Archie Graham was sent off..

The villagers went 1-0 ahead thanks to a cracking strike from Kris Tate, which curled into the top corner from the edge of the area after 15 minutes.

Goal Sports then managed to break through one on one and Seamer keeper Archie Graham clattered the forward and was sent off, Tom Corcoran converting the penalty.

Tate then struck to restore the lead for the 10-man hosrts, but just after half-time the visitors levelled as a clumsy challenge by a Seamer defender saw another spot-kick award and man of the match Corcoran netted again.

The depleted hosts regained the lead through a scrappy Jensen Bradbury goal 20 minutes from time, and player-boss Connor Myerscough then wrapped up the game late on smashing the ball into the bottom corner after a neat run.

Myerscough said: "Tate ran the game as always and was excellent with Bradbury also impressing, both shared the man of the match award."

Westover Wasps are only behind Seamer on goal difference after their 5-0 win at a very youthful Edgehill Reserves side.

Zac Hansen scored twice for Wasps, with man of the match Mark Walker, Josh Wallace and Jamie Hartley also notching in a solid team display.

Edgehill manager Alec Coulson said: "We've had a tough start playing the best three teams in the league.

"Today my lads did well considering we had two 16-year-olds, four 18-year-olds and three of which playing their first-ever men's game. Man of match would go to Josh Pickin at left-back.

"The referee Lauren Corner did very well on her first ever senior men's game. Both sides showed her the respect she deserved."

West Pier Reserves earned a 3-1 win at home to Filey Town Reserves.

Benny Davis netted a double for Pier, with Oliver Hesketh also netting.

The Pier man of the match was Jayden Rodgerson, just shading it from 16-year-old Charlie Ionascu.

Sixteen-year-old Ben Robson smacked in a superb 25-yard goal which pulled it back to 2-1 for Town and Liam Wainwright hit the post then bar and then fired just wide before Pier added a third to seal the win.

Town's man of the match was Luke Kempson with Robson also impressing.

Newlands Park Reserves worked hard for a 2-1 win at Newby in a very close match.

The Newlands goals were scored by Kyle O'Toole and 16-year-old Bobby French, either side of Cal Andrews' effort set up by good work from Fraser Ives.

Newby squandered several chances in the second half at 1-1 and paid the price as Newlands claimed the winner.