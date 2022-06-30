There are now 23 teams in the Beckett League and only 10 teams in the one-division Scarborough & District Saturday League, with the Scarborough Sunday Football League having recently folded..

The trio were all elected into the Beckett League at their AGM on Wednesday evening, along with fellow newcomers Wombleton Wanderers and Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Goal Sports FC player-boss Mark Plumpton said: "We are excited to join the Beckett League for the 2022-23 season and the club is very much looking forward to the change.

"We took the decision to move leagues as we we were struggling to be competitive in the Scarborough League, with four wins in our last 36 league games, which obviously impacts players morale, attracting new players and dampens excitement to take part.

"The Scarborough League second division was in my opinion stronger than it should have been over the years, and add to that clubs using strengthened reserve teams, while their reserve players watched, it made a very frustrating Saturday afternoon, and not a competitive or fun structure we desire to take part in."

Town Reserves, Goal Sports FC and Valley will play in the new-look 13-team second division in the 2022-23 season, which already includes former Scarborough League outfits Ryedale Sports Club Reserves, Thornton Dale Reserves, Heslerton and Goldsborough.

Former Scarborough League sides Snainton, Kirkbymoorside Reserves, Ryedale Sports Club, Thornton Dale and Ayton are all in the top flight of the Beckett League.

Format for the newitts.com Beckett Football League for the 2022-23 season

Division One (10 teams): Snainton, Rosedale, Kirkbymoorside Reserves, Ryedale SC, Kirkdale United, Thornton Dale, Bagby & Balk, Amotherby & Swinton, Ayton, Union Rovers.

Division Two (13 teams): Sinnington, Whitby FS Academy, Goldsborough, Ryedale SC Reserves, Heslerton, Rillington Rovers, Duncombe Park Reserves, Thornton Dale Reserves, Wombleton Wanderers, Goal Sports FC, Valley FC, Filey Town Reserves, Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.