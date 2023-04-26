News you can trust since 1882
Filey Town see off Hodgson to earn place in East Riding County League Senior Cup final

Filey Town reached the final of the Right Car East Riding County League Senior Cup after a 1-0 semi-final win against first division leaders Hodgson FC.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Football news. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)Football news. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
In a tight encounter which saw very few goal scoring opportunities it was left-sided wing-back Liam Sugden who broke the deadlock on the 70th minute.

Filey, who left the Scarborough & District Football League last year to join the East Riding County League, will play against Premier Division rivals Hessle Juniors in the final as the latter won a penalty shoot-out against South Cave Reserves to book their place in the final to be played at Bridlington Town FC’s Queensgate ground on May 13.

Town travel to North Cave this weekend aiming to net a win to help them finish fourth in the Premier Division in their debut season in the league.

Filey's Joe Gage has been the top scorer for the first team this season.Filey's Joe Gage has been the top scorer for the first team this season.
Filey's Joe Gage has been the top scorer for the first team this season.
With two home game remaining Filey are looking for an alternative ground to finish their season due to the cricket season starting with home games v Middleton on May 20 and Pelican Rangers on May 27.

This season has been a learning curve stepping up into the East Riding County League Premier Division where the standard is very good,

Club secretary Andy Micklethwaite said: “Every game is like playing top local sides such as Edgehill, Newlands Park or Itis Itis Rovers, and it’s very competitive.

"The refereeing has also been excellent all season in this league as well.

"We will be looking to strengthen the squad for next season as the aim is to win the league and move into the Humber League with Scarborough Athletic Reserves.”

