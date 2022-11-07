News you can trust since 1882
Filey Town soar to superb 4-1 league win on the road at Pelican

Filey Town eased to a 4-1 win at Pelican in the ER County League Premier Division.

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 3:32pm
Filey's Joe Gage opened the scoring at Pelican FC
Town started strongly, Joe Gage making it 1-0 with a good finish from a Tyler Beck cross.

Nathan Barber doubled Town’s lead five minutes into the second half with a superb solo effort. Liam Sugden making things comfortable with a cool finish inside the box.

A consolation goal for the hosts preceded Beck making it 4-1 to Filey, whose man of the match was midfielder Tom Micklethwaite.

Filey boss Dean Storry said: “That’s three wins on the bounce for us now and slowly starting to show some consistency and form.

"A score of 4-1 slightly flattered the hosts as we could easily have had seven or eight, but it was a very good win away from home.”

