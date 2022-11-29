Heslerton under-14s (blue kit) hold off a Scalby Under-14s [player in the Scarborough & District Minor Leaguer clash PHOTO BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

On a very muddy pitch but both teams gave their all for the full 70 minutes.

Four goals for Keane Welburn, one for Taylor Sims and one for Archie Pilmoor sealed the win for the Heroes.

In a fantastic team performance for Heroes, Finn Campbell took the player of the game award for an exceptional performance at right-back.

A dogged performance from Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-14s at home to Scalby couldn't stop the away team from leaving with all three points.

Two goals before the break for Scalby meant Heslerton had to come out fighting in the second half which they did.

Player of the match Jamie Moss went close on a couple of occasions before Luke Allardice scored with a free-kick from just inside the opposition half, a looping ball causing confusion in the box and the ball finding its way home off the post.

As Heslerton pushed on Scalby finished the scoring from the spot to claim victory.

Seamer Under-12s roared to a 21-0 win at home to Thornton Dale.

Ollie Lawson led the way with four goals for Seamer, Albie Lawton also scoring four, with braces from Joseph Adams, Noah Salt, Riley Scott, Bobby Owen, Bobby fields, Oaklea Bell and an own goal.

Seamer coach Liam Salt said: “Fair play to Thornton Dale they never stopped trying! All the Seamer team were outstanding.”

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s came away with a well-fought 3-0 win at Farsley Celtic.

Boro spent the first 30 minutes defending deep in their own half, frustrating Farsley into long shots which they squandered.

The visitors finally got some respite when Ryder Greening received the ball on the left and skilfully beat two players before pulling the ball back for an ensuing goalmouth scramble which saw Finlay Hopper hit the crossbar with a header and the ball bounce agonisingly on the goalline.

It was Greening again causing chaos down the left, this time finding full-back Ben Gibson who crossed in for Emilio Colangelo Cole to blast home.

The second half saw Boro more in control and moving the ball down the wings where they had a lot of success with their high full backs, Rio Stuttard overlapping and creating a chance for Cole to get his second and then again minutes later a shot this time saved but Jack Townsend was on hand to score from the rebound.

The previous weekend, Scarborough Football Scholarship Under-8s played Scholes Park in an entertaining match at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Archie Pratt scored a hat-trick and man of the match Jacob Clay scored the other goal.

Special praise for both teams playing the match in the right spirit in difficult conditions.

Scarborough Football Scholarship Under-12s claimed a thrilling 6-5 win against Thornton Dale.

