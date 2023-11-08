Finn Campbell sparkles in Heslerton Under-14s’ hard-earned 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge
Grit and determination are the words which best describe this game for Heslerton against Bridge.
The teams matched each other in the first half but Heslerton took advantage of a defensive mix-up and Oscar Curran opened the scoring, Anderson Hahn assisted with the delicate ball through to the striker.
The second half was a bit more open and both sides had chances, a corner for Stamford Bridge was well met with a great header and equally well saved by Oscar Troop in goal but he couldn't save the follow-up and the game was evenly balanced at 1-1.
Heslerton laid on the pressure and it paid off in the end when Archie Pilmoor found Louie Spencer in space and he fired the ball past the Stamford Bridge goalkeeper for 2-1.
This was a well-mannered game and both sides gave their all to this game.
Finn Campbell was the Heslerton Heroes player of the game, an outstanding performance at right-back.
Heslerton Under-15s welcomed Dunnington in a York FA Cup fixture with the home side marching onto the next round with a comprehensive 4-0 victory.
Jimmy Stuttard notched a hat-trick for the Heslerton side and Charlie Elvidge added another goal to his season's tally, which was enough to give the Hedgehogs victory.
Hot-shot Stuttard and Harley Bott shared the man of the match awards for the home side.