Fishburn Park Academy dig deep for 5-5 home draw with Seamer in thriller

Fishburn Park Academy

The villagers surged into a three-goal lead after only 20 minutes, but the Fishburn youngsters battled back to make it 3-3.

Sonny Winspear and Ruben Mason notched a goal apiece to drag Park into it by half-time, then Mason scored a superb leveller for the home side.

Seamer struck twice to build a 5-3 lead and held onto this advantage until the 88th minute, when Park were awarded a penalty, which Winspear converted before completing his hat-trick with a bullet header from a free-kick in the 90th minute.

Newby FC

Fishburn almost emerged with three points as Dominic Humble’s overhead kick was deflected inches over the bar.

Dominic Humble was named as the Fishburn man of the match for a strong display at centre-back.

Seamer’s man of the match Connor Myerscough smacked in a hat-trick, with Tyler Duckworth and Brandyn Cooper also on target. Seb Marras, Jack Adams and William Edward also impressed for Seamer.

Scalby claimed a 3-2 win in their derby clash at neighbours Newby FC.

Brandon Neale broke the deadlock for the hosts with a great strike, but Rob Speight levelled, only for Josh Kelly to restore Newby’s lead by half-time.

Scalby improved after the interval and started to play better football, Sam Foy scoring to make it 2-2.

Dan Virr, who had started the game in goal as a few Scalby players had been delayed by traffic, then popped up to net the winner after a mistake in the Newby defence.

Newby’s man of the match was Charlie Sugden Walsh.

Edgehill Reserves eased to an 8-0 home win against Newlands.

Ted Edwards opened the scoring for the hosts after only six minutes.

A minute into the second half, Liam Eyre doubled Edgehill’s lead, then before the hour mark Jake Seastron added a brace of goals with a second goal for Edwards sandwiched in between before the hour mark to make it 5-0.

Further goals from Harley Burling, Josh Pickin and Robbie Coulson, from the penalty spot, capped the win.