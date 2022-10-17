Fishburn Park Academy net first-ever victory at fellow Scarborough League strugglers Seamer Sports

Saturday football reports (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Luke Storr, the Park first team captain who usually plays at centre-half, went in goal as both Academy keepers were away, and he saved a penalty.

The visitors took the lead through the in-form Ellis Upton, but Seamer levelled just before half-time through Callum Metcalf.

Park regained the lead after an hour with a Jamie Lorrains lob from outside the box, then Upton made it 3-1 five minutes later with a fine header from a Dan Brown cross.

Seamer pulled one back through star man Connor Myerscough but the Whitby team held on for the win. Park’s men of the match were right-back Ben Turner and Upton.

West Pier continued their fine form with an 8-1 success at Scalby.

The visitors went in front through Martin Cooper but then Pier defender Charlie Ionascu headed past his own keeper Brad Atkinson to make it 1-1.

Pier regained the lead through Dec Richardson and just after half-time Will Jenkinson made it 3-1.

Benny Davis then scored from 25 yards and Richardson got his second, with youngsters Bobbie French and Aaron Holdsworth getting one goal each before Jayden Rodgerson completed the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the match for Pier was Max McNiven for a solid display in a defensive midfield role.

Scalby manager Steve Marsh said: “I was disappointed as we never really got going. Losing keeper Cam Anderson before the game was a massive blow. Dan Virr taking over the gloves.

"Cam McDonald was our man of the match.”

Filey Town suffered a 4-3 penalty shoot-out loss after a dramatic 5-5 draw at Dunnington in the East Riding County FA Senior Country Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts led 2-0 before a four-goal blast from man of the match Tyler Beck and a Joe Gage effort made it 5-2 and Town looked to be easing to victory, but then three Dunnington goals in the final 10 minutes took the game to penalties.