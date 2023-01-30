Fishburn Park and Whitby Fishermen snap up 3-2 North Riding Football League wins

Whitby Fishermen snap up 3-2 win at Darlington

Kaleb Gravett, Karl Storr and Jord Purvis were all on target for the Fishermen, with all the match’s goals scored in a frenetic first 45 minutes.

The Fishermen’s man of the match was Kane Broadley, but the whole visiting team deserve credit for an excellent all-round effort against a good Darlo side.

The Fishermen are without a game this coming Saturday, but leaders Lealholm entertain Scarborough & District League side Itis Itis Rovers in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Fishburn Park kick-started their Premier Division season with a 3-2 home win against Boro Rangers Reserves, man of the match Charlie Smith smacking in a hat-trick for the hosts.