Fishburn Park edged out 3-2 by North Riding Premier rivals Yarm & Eaglescliffe in thriller

Fishburn Park lost out 3-2 at Yarm & Eaglescliffe.

All looked to be going well for the visiting team as they led 2-0 at the half-time break thanks to goals from Andrew Menzies and Rhys Kipling.

Yarm battled back after the interval, Joe Hillerby making it 2-1 within 60 seconds of the restart, then Haani Rahman levelled on 63 minutes and two minutes later Alexander Dougall netted the crucial goal to secure all three points for the home side.

Kipling was named as the man of the match for Fishburn Park.

Park will look to bounce back this coming Saturday at second-from-bottom team Northallerton Town Reserves.

Staithes Athletic slipped to a 1-0 defeat on the road at St Mary’s 1947.

The villagers looked like they had worked hard enough to claim a point on the road, but the home side snatched all three points eight minutes from time thanks to a goal from Kurtis Osborne.

Staithes face a tough game at title-chasers Yarm & Eaglescliffe this coming Saturday.

Division One leaders Lealholm battled back for a 1-1 draw at Redcar Town Reserves.

Lewis Henderson’s second-half strike earned the unbeaten pacesetters a share of the spoils, but after 18 games this was only the second time this season they had failed to secure all three points.

Man of the match for the Tigers was Callum Brundle.

Lealholm head to second-from-bottom Loftus Athletic this Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society slipped to a shock 2-1 home defeat against Yarm & Eaglescliffe Development, denting their hopes of securing the second promotion slot in Division One.

Jake Faichney was on target for the below-par hosts against Yarm, and the Fishermen will look to bounce back with a win at home to Redcar Town Reserves this Saturday.

Fishburn Park Academy suffered a 6-0 loss at Scarborough & District Football League title-chasers West Pier.

Man of the match Dec Richardson led the way for Pier with a hat-trick, while veteran super-sub Paul Provins slammed home a brace of goals and Martin Cooper wrapped up the win with a penalty.

Pier boss Johnny McGough said: "Fishburn out-run and out-worked us at times so hats off to them for not giving up, we just had that bit of quality when it mattered and were clinical in front of goal.”

