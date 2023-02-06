Adam Warrilow (second from left) is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring Fishburn Park's third goal PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Sam Richardson opened the scoring for promotion-chasing Park, with goals from James Organ-Simpson and sub Adam Warrilow confirming the home win.

Fishburn head to leaders Redcar Newmarket this Saturday, with Staithes Athletic at South Park Rangers.

Lealholm lost out 2-1 at home to Itis Itis Rovers in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Fishburn Park and Stokesley challenge for a header

The Tigers will look to roar back into action in the league at home to Whinney Banks this Saturday, with Whitby Fishermen’s Society hosting strugglers Wolviston Reserves.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy won 4-1 at Rillington Rovers in Beckett League Division Two.

The hosts deservedly lead 1-0 at the break thanks to a great Nathan Wright goal, but just before half time he was carried off with a suspected broken ankle and taken to hospital.

The Fishermen got on top in the second half, scoring four times to secure the win.

James Organ-Simpson battles for the ball against Stokesley

The Whitby side play at Goal Sports in Division Two this weekend.

Goldsborough United lost 5-0 at home to high-flyers Wombleton Wanderers in the Panasonic League Division 2 Cup first round.

The very first chance of the game found the back of the net with some suspicions of handball scored by Ryan Rivis.

A minute later and Goldsborough could have been back on level terms. George Sault’s cross found Smith but his touch let him down and the away side could breathe a sigh of relief.

On 10 minutes a hopeful ball forward wasn’t cleared allowing the attacker Rivis in on goal. Aidan Duell’s last-ditch tackle felled the Wombleton man and the penalty was dispatched by Rivis.

Rivis completed his hat-trick before the time to confirm Wombleton’s domination.

After a stern half time team talk it was Boro who had the first chance in the second half. Damon Craig’s clipped ball into the box found Clasper who could only head wide.

It wasn’t long before Wombleton’s superiority started to show again.

A free-kick was saved well by Pete Diaz-Thomson before on the hour mark Wombleton added a fourth.

A strong penalty shout wasn’t given and with a number of Boro players stopped expecting the decision to come, Wombleton player Jordan Rivis scored his first goal for the club upon his return from Redcar in the Northern League.

Five minutes later and a neat bit of play between Smith and Ben Watson resulted in Watson’s effort going over the bar.

However, the fifth and final goal was scored moments later, the home side lost the ball cheaply in midfield and Wombleton striker Josh Tateson was slipped in on goal and finished well.

With five minutes to go Boro had their best chance of the game.

Dom Ingham’s driving run into the box was halted as he was brought down for a penalty. However, the usually lethal from the spot Watson fired over the bar and couldn’t give Boro a consolation goal.