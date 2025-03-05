Fishburn Park net shoot-out win at Linthorpe Academicals after 10-goal MacMillan Bowl thriller

Whitby Fishermen's Society.

​Fishburn Park claimed a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win at Linthorpe Academicals after drawing a thrilling NRFL MacMillan Bowl match 5-5.

​Nathan Storr scored twice, with Adam Warrilow, Theo Clark and sub Sonny Winspear also on target before the visitors won the shoot-out.

In the Premier Division, Lealholm fought back from behind twice in the first half to win 4-2 at home to TIBS.

Mark McCarthy and Calum Ripley levelled for the hosts in the opening period and then pulled clear to win with goals from Kane Broadley and Josh Hodgson after the interval.

Staithes lost 2-1 at home to Stokesley SC, Connor Hood notching for the hosts.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society suffered a 3-2 loss at home to Richmond Reserves in Division One.

Fishermen’s went behind to a penalty in the 25th minute, a Fishermen’s equaliser came on the stroke of half-time from skipper Karl Storr.

In the second half Fishermen’s were dominating but couldn’t find that second goal and were then punished as Richmond struck twice to lead 3-1. Fishermen’s hit back late through Jack Kilpatrick but it was too little too late.

The Fishermen’s man of the match was Koby Little.

The Fishermen’s Development team lost 5-3 at Bedale in Division Two.

The visitors found themselves 3-0 down in the first half. Bedale went down to 10 and a screamer from Tommy Jobling reduced the deficit. The hosts regained their three-goal lead before Junior Chambers and Danny Marson hit home to make it 4-3.

With Fishermen chasing, Bedale broke on the counter and got another goal.